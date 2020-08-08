Virginia surpasses more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Virginia on Aug. 9, 2020. (Source: VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 4:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 100,086 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday - an 897 case increase since Saturday.

The state total stands at 2,326 deaths with 8,369 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,240,339 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.6 percent - which is a slight increase from Saturday at 7.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.

One new outbreak waw reported on Sunday; the total number is now 686. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.

A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,131 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,628 healthcare workers.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 4,362 cases, 227 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
  • Henrico: 3,871 cases, 335 hospitalizations, 185 deaths
  • Richmond: 3,165 cases, 302 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
  • Hanover: 644 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 32 deaths
  • Petersburg: 515 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
  • Goochland: 163 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.

See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:

