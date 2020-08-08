Virginia surpasses more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 100,086 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday - an 897 case increase since Saturday.
The state total stands at 2,326 deaths with 8,369 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,240,339 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.6 percent - which is a slight increase from Saturday at 7.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak waw reported on Sunday; the total number is now 686. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,131 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,628 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,362 cases, 227 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Henrico: 3,871 cases, 335 hospitalizations, 185 deaths
- Richmond: 3,165 cases, 302 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Hanover: 644 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 32 deaths
- Petersburg: 515 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 163 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.