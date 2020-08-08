Renovations delayed at Virginia Beach building of shooting

FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a law enforcement official stands at an entrance to a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. Two state lawmakers are calling for Virginia Beach’s City Council to open an independent investigation into the mass shooting that claimed 12 lives in a municipal building last month .(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Source: Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press | August 8, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated August 8 at 2:19 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Renovations have been delayed at the municipal building in Virginia Beach where a mass shooting happened last year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials don’t have enough money to pay for it now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter this week, the mayor of Virginia Beach asked the General Assembly to consider allocating $10 million toward the renovations.

Employees who worked in the building where 12 people were killed have been working at home and in offices across the city.

