New Amazon fulfillment center in Central Virginia opens

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The new Amazon fulfillment center in Prince George County has opened up for businesses.
This is the sixth Amazon facility in the Commonwealth ahead of the massive HQ2 project in Arlington.
The center will employ 150 full-time workers who will process Amazon Basic items such as cleaning supplies, paper towels and batteries.
“Amazon is proud to provide a safe, innovative work environment in which associates are the heart and soul of our operations,” said Anthony Del Giudice, site leader of Amazon’s Prince George fulfillment center. “I am so proud to launch this new, state-of-the-art facility in Prince George, creating more than 150 new, full-time jobs.”
Positions at the Prince George location are still available and those interested in applying can learn more, HERE.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.