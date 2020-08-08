Forecast: Looking much dryer for the weekend!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have surpassed our normal rainfall totals for this month to date by 6+”
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few scattered showers and storm during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs near 90 (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late in day. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms late in day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with PM showers and storms. Lows in the in the low 70s, highs lower 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows low 70s, highs near 90 (Rain Chance 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows lower 70s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)
