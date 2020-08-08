First Alert: Chickahominy River now in Moderate Flood Stage

The water level has risen considerably due to heavy rain over the past week

First Alert: Chickahominy River now in Moderate Flood Stage
This view on Google Maps shows what the river height TYPICALLY looks like... (Source: Google Maps)
By Sophia Armata | August 8, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 8:44 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain from Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday and more heavy rain the following Thursday has sent the Chickahominy River over the edge.

The river is now 10+ feet above its normal level. An NBC12 viewer, Wesley Adkins, kindly sent this video that he took on Highway 106 in the Roxbury area of Charles City.

Chickahominy River as of August 7th

Adkins says that you can “normally walk underneath the bridge” with ease; however, that is no longer possible. He also says the cable line that you see on the right side of the video is “almost in the water”.

Due to concerns of the river continuing to rise as more water filters in, an Areal Flood Warning is in effect for a 16 mile stretch of the river bordering New Kent and Charles City counties.

A sixteen mile stretch of the river has the potential to impact people living on or near it with the continuous rise of the water.
A sixteen mile stretch of the river has the potential to impact people living on or near it with the continuous rise of the water. (Source: NWS/NBC12)

A search of this location on Google Maps brings up a much different picture than what residents along the river are seeing now.

This view on Google Maps shows what the river height normally looks like.
This view on Google Maps shows what the river height normally looks like. (Source: Google Maps)

You could also see cars parked off of Highway 106 (not pictured), presumably because people walk down the embankment to further enjoy the river. This is no longer an option with the water level rising ten feet over the past week or so.

The NBC12 First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast for any possible heavy rain in the coming weeks, but for now, it looks like things are staying mostly dry through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.