First Alert: Chickahominy River now in Moderate Flood Stage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain from Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday and more heavy rain the following Thursday has sent the Chickahominy River over the edge.
The river is now 10+ feet above its normal level. An NBC12 viewer, Wesley Adkins, kindly sent this video that he took on Highway 106 in the Roxbury area of Charles City.
Adkins says that you can “normally walk underneath the bridge” with ease; however, that is no longer possible. He also says the cable line that you see on the right side of the video is “almost in the water”.
Due to concerns of the river continuing to rise as more water filters in, an Areal Flood Warning is in effect for a 16 mile stretch of the river bordering New Kent and Charles City counties.
A search of this location on Google Maps brings up a much different picture than what residents along the river are seeing now.
You could also see cars parked off of Highway 106 (not pictured), presumably because people walk down the embankment to further enjoy the river. This is no longer an option with the water level rising ten feet over the past week or so.
The NBC12 First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast for any possible heavy rain in the coming weeks, but for now, it looks like things are staying mostly dry through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.