Deputies search for driver accused of leaving deadly crash scene on foot

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who they say left the scene of a deadly crash on Saturday morning.
Deputies were called around 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 8 to a three-vehicle crash along West Patrick Henry Road near the intersection of King Road.
Before the crash, the sheriff’s office said they were called about a Jeep Wrangler that was driving recklessly and heading west on West Patrick Henry Road.
While deputies were on their way to find the Jeep Wrangler, they say the driver sideswiped a Jeep Cherokee and hit a Subaru SUV head-on. The Cherokee and SUV were both driving the opposite direction of the Wrangler.
After the crash with the Subaru, it caught on fire, deputies said. The driver and only person in the SUV was a man in his 50s who was taken to the hospital. Officials said there was only one person in the Cherokee and they were not injured.
Deputies said the front passenger of the Jeep Wrangler was a man in his 20s, and he was also taken to the hospital. The back passenger in the Wrangler - a man in his 20s - was found dead at the scene, officials said.
The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Wrangler left the scene on foot. He was described as wearing a black shirt with no sleeves, medium build, medium-length black hair, facial hair and is 5′ 6″ to 5′ 8″.
The crash is still being investigated by the Traffic Safety Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.