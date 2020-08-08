Comcast is expanding in a Central Virginia county

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - Comcast is expanding its service to more than 2,300 homes and businesses in Charles City County.
In addition to internet service and Xfinity xFi, a digital dashboard allowing customers to control their connected devices, residents can also enjoy Xfinity X1 video platform, Xfinity Home, Xfinity Voice and Xfinity Mobile. Internet Essentials will also be offered.
Businesses will have access to all of Comcast’s business products, including ethernet network speeds of at least 10 Gigabits-per-second.
“I am very pleased that Charles City County, Comcast and the Commonwealth of Virginia have partnered to bring fiber-based internet connectivity to Charles City County,” said Bill Coada, chairman of the Charles City County Board of Supervisors. “Our constituents have patiently awaited the arrival of internet services to our community and will now be able to avail themselves to opportunities for remote work, telehealth, education, and entertainment.”
Comcast plans to begin rolling out services in the upcoming months with the expansion completed in June 2021.
