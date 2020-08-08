Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg completes $41.7 million expansion project

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg is inviting guests to come see its two art museums since it has completed its $41.7 million expansion, which broke ground in April 2017.
The expansion at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum and the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum included a 65,000-square-foot expansion to create additional exhibition spaces and an entrance on South Nassau Street.
The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg showcase more than 67,000 period antiques and works of art and 7,000 pieces of folk art.
“Colonial Williamsburg’s collection reflects the scope and diversity of our shared history, and its objects tell remarkable stories that allow us to interpret that history,” said Ronald L. Hurst, Colonial Williamsburg’s Carlisle H. Humelsine chief curator and vice president for museums, preservation and historic resources. “We’ve been successful over the years engaging guests through the Art Museums’ remarkable exhibitions and programming, however now, thanks to generosity of our donors, we can offer an even more inviting, welcoming experience and share our even more with our guests.”
New exhibition highlights include, “Early American Faces,” “The Art of Edward Hicks” and “American Folk Pottery: Art and Tradition.”
“Colonial Williamsburg’s mission brings us face to face with our shared history, allowing us to reflect and engage with one another about its importance and complexity,” said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. “At the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, we showcase the relevance of our material culture, from practical items of the past to familiar masterpieces. The museums expansion creates a larger showcase for the Foundation’s collections, and serves as a gathering place for guests and the community to have meaningful conversations about how far we have come as a nation and how far we have to go to form a more perfect union. We invite everyone to join us, and we thank the generous donors who made this all possible.”
The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg released the following expansion highlights:
- A more welcoming guest experience that features a new lobby, grand concourse, café with revised menu and store bathed in natural light by windows that overlook the city’s Bicentennial Park (the café and store do not require tickets)
- New permanent galleries devoted to specific areas of the foundation’s collection, in addition to regular rotating exhibition galleries. New dedicated galleries will showcase coins, currency and medals; archaeology; musical instruments; costumes; maps, prints and drawings; toys and dollhouses; tools; weapons and scientific instruments; period clothing; architectural preservation; paintings; silver and metals
- Improved guest services, including general and accessible parking and upgraded mechanical/climate-control systems for efficient operations and exhibition presentations
