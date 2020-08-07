YMCA to provide virtual support monitors for elementary students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be partnering with the YMCA to set up virtual support monitors in common areas for some elementary students who are going virtual during the start of the school year.
The program is set up for elementary students whose parents can not stay at home with them due to work schedules, as well as other constraints that limit children from being able to learn at home.
“We recognize the constraints upon households who cannot provide such a virtual learning environment out of their home due to job constraints, internet accessibility or other reasons,” Chesterfield County said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The county says a safe-day support model is being developed for one to two percent of elementary students among many locations.
The YMCA will provide monitors within common areas in the schools, such as auditoriums and gymnasiums, where CDC guidelines for spatial distancing and other precautions can be maintained.
The county also says the monitors will not provide instruction, but rather assistance as the kids receive instruction from teachers through their computers, just like all other students whose parents’ jobs and schedules permit them to supervise and support their children at home.
Students will go to the locations to get virtual instruction just like other children that will be learning from home.
Chesterfield County says it will use Federal CARES Act funding to help reduce the cost of the service per week.
