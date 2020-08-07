Woman who died in emergency custody while experiencing mental crisis identified

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the woman who died in emergency custody while she experiencing a mental health crisis.
Police said they were called to the 20900 block of Truth Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 4, just after 12:30 p.m. for the report of a woman standing outside yelling.
“Once on scene, the officers determined the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis and, after consultation with Chesterfield County Mental Health, took her into emergency custody without incident,” police said.
The woman, identified as Marsha G. Smith, was taken by Chesterfield County Fire & EMS to Richmond Community Hospital.
While being treated at the hospital, police said her condition “deteriorated rapidly” and she died around 5 p.m.
The Commonwealth of Virginia’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Officials said Smith lived at a private residence and not a group home that also happens to be in the neighborhood she lived in.
Richmond police are leading the investigation into Smith’s death since she died at Richmond Community Hospital. A report will be prepared for RPD Chief Gerald Smith and the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review. Chesterfield police are assisting the investigation.
Correction: A previous headline on this story said the woman died while in police custody. That was incorrect; the woman died at Richmond Community Hospital.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.