Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday starts today and runs through midnight Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This 3 day holiday is already underway. And you can save money by not having to pay sales tax on certain items. You can even take advantage of deals online.
So what’s eligible? School supplies that are $20 or less per item.
Clothes and shoes that are $100 or less per item.
Hurricane preparedness products are also included. Things like portable generators and gas powered chain saws.
Energy Star and WaterSense products also qualify. Here’s a list of details.
What’s not eligible? Virginia exempts footwear that’s designed for athletic activity-- think cleats. Also-- handbags, jewelry, watches and wallets do not qualify.
The sales tax holiday ends Sunday at midnight!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.