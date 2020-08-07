Virginia police surprise little boy with mock traffic stop

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WWBT) - The Rocky Mount Police Department and Virginia State Police helped make a little boy’s dream come true.
The boy, Trevor, has been on a mission to give officers serving the community “Thank You” plaques. However, he got quite the surprise when he presented the plaques to a group of officers and troopers.
Rocky Mount Officer Dillion and K-9 Britt, along with VSP Troopers, created a mock traffic stop for Trevor where he was able to take the lead officer role.
Dressed head to toe in police gear, Trevor got to learn about the lights, sirens, how to perform a traffic stop and how K-9s work.
“We love our community and encouraging our youth!” Rocky Mount Police said in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.