VDEM opens applications for hazard mitigation assistance grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has opened applications for the fiscal year 2020 hazard mitigation assistance grants.
The Building Resilient Infrastructure in Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) are nationally competitive programs. The BRIC program replaces the Pre-Disaster Mitigation grant.
“During the 2019 application cycle, VDEM provided additional time to develop applications, resulting in FEMA identifying $34M in projects for further review in Virginia; the largest amount in a single year. Award announcements for these projects are expected to begin in the fall of 2020,” a release said.
For FY2020, $160 million has been allocated for FMA and $500 million has been allocated for BRIC.
“These new pre-disaster hazard mitigation grants present a great opportunity to equitably build resilience in Virginia’s most at-risk communities” said Curtis Brown, VDEM State Coordinator. “VDEM encourages the emergency management community to coordinate with your internal stakeholders, and identify opportunities to design innovative projects that support communities disproportionately impacted by disasters.”
The following types of projects are eligible for the funding:
- Infrastructure Protective Measures
- Floodwater Storage and Diversion
- Floodplain and Stream Restoration
- Water and Sanitary Sewer Protective Measures
- Utility Protective Measures
- Stormwater Management
- Floodproofing of Historic or Non-Residential Structures
- Strategic Acquisition and Demolitions
- Green Infrastructure to Reduce Flooding
- Residential Mitigation Reconstruction
- Soil Stabilization
- Generators for Critical Facilities
- Wildfire Mitigation
- Wind Retrofit/Safe Rooms
- Drought/Aquifer Storage
- Residential Elevations
Applications for the grants must be submitted on MitigationVA’s website by Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.
For more information on how to apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.