UVA unveils 2020 football schedule; ‘Hoos and Hokies play in Week Two

The UVA and Virginia Tech football teams have their earliest scheduled meeting since 1987, as the rivals will square off on September 19th this year.

The UVA football team beat Virginia Tech 39-30 to end a 15-year drought in 2019. (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | August 6, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 11:06 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Commonwealth Clash will be held in September this year.

The University of Virginia unveiled its revamped football schedule on Thursday, and the ‘Hoos and the ‘Hokies are set to square off on September 19th in Blacksburg.

The date will be the earliest the rivals have played since 1987.

The game has been contested close to Thanksgiving Day over the last three decades.

The Wahoos beat Tech 39-30 last season, ending a 15-year drought against their in-state rivals.

The entire conference schedule needed to be adjusted this year, after the ACC changed its format (10 conference games, one out-of-conference) due to COVID-19.

UVA will kickoff the 2020 season at home against VMI on September 11th, in its one non-conference game of the season.

After meeting the #24 Hokies in Week Two, the Wahoos will have an open date, before traveling to face #1 Clemson on October 3rd.

Virginia will host NC State (10/10), and then travel to Wake Forest (10/17) and Miami (10/24).

Three-straight home games kickoff with a matchup against #19 North Carolina on Halloween, followed by Louisville (11/7) and Duke (11/14).

UVA has its second open date on November 21st, before finishing out the season at Florida State (11/28), and at home against Boston College (12/5).

2020 Virginia Football Schedule

Sept. 11 vs. VMI (Fri.)

Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 3 at Clemson

Oct. 10 vs. NC State

Oct. 17 at Wake Forest

Oct. 24 at Miami

Oct. 31 vs. North Carolina

Nov. 7 vs. Louisville

Nov. 14 vs. Duke

Nov. 28 at Florida State

Dec. 5 vs. Boston College

2020 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

9/12 NC State

9/19 UVA

10/3 at Duke

10/10 at North Carolina

10/17 Boston College

10/24 at Wake Forest

10/31 at Louisville

11/7 Liberty

11/14 Miami

11/21 at Pitt

12/5 Clemson

