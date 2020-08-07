UVA unveils 2020 football schedule; ‘Hoos and Hokies play in Week Two

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Commonwealth Clash will be held in September this year.
The University of Virginia unveiled its revamped football schedule on Thursday, and the ‘Hoos and the ‘Hokies are set to square off on September 19th in Blacksburg.
The date will be the earliest the rivals have played since 1987.
The game has been contested close to Thanksgiving Day over the last three decades.
The Wahoos beat Tech 39-30 last season, ending a 15-year drought against their in-state rivals.
The entire conference schedule needed to be adjusted this year, after the ACC changed its format (10 conference games, one out-of-conference) due to COVID-19.
UVA will kickoff the 2020 season at home against VMI on September 11th, in its one non-conference game of the season.
After meeting the #24 Hokies in Week Two, the Wahoos will have an open date, before traveling to face #1 Clemson on October 3rd.
Virginia will host NC State (10/10), and then travel to Wake Forest (10/17) and Miami (10/24).
Three-straight home games kickoff with a matchup against #19 North Carolina on Halloween, followed by Louisville (11/7) and Duke (11/14).
UVA has its second open date on November 21st, before finishing out the season at Florida State (11/28), and at home against Boston College (12/5).
2020 Virginia Football Schedule
Sept. 11 vs. VMI (Fri.)
Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 3 at Clemson
Oct. 10 vs. NC State
Oct. 17 at Wake Forest
Oct. 24 at Miami
Oct. 31 vs. North Carolina
Nov. 7 vs. Louisville
Nov. 14 vs. Duke
Nov. 28 at Florida State
Dec. 5 vs. Boston College
2020 Virginia Tech Football Schedule
9/12 NC State
9/19 UVA
10/3 at Duke
10/10 at North Carolina
10/17 Boston College
10/24 at Wake Forest
10/31 at Louisville
11/7 Liberty
11/14 Miami
11/21 at Pitt
12/5 Clemson
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.