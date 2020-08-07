Top 10 wettest August already!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Extremes of rainfall are common in central Virginia, but this week’s have been, well... pretty extreme. Through yesterday (8/6) RVA has officially registered 9.48″ of rainfall, over 5″ of that associated with Tropical Storm Isaias. The daily rainfall of 3.61″ on the 4th was a record for that day; likewise 2.57″ on the 6th was a record, and it wasn’t even associated with the tropical system.