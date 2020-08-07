Teen found guilty of murder, robbery of elderly Louisa couple

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney office announced 17-year-old Cameryn Dickerson has been found guilty of murder, robbery, felony wounding, burglary and other firearm charges in a home invasion in Louisa County that left a man dead and his wife having to be airlifted to a hospital.
Police say Dickerson - who was 16 at the time - shot 82-year-old Roger Payne Jr. and 73-year-old Nancy Payne inside of their home, and then took off with their car in Gordonsville. Roger was killed.
According to the prosecutor, the teen lived next door to the couple and visited them frequently in the days leading up to the home invasion. The day before, he visited twice, saying his girlfriend was missing. He later came back, armed, to say she was found.
The teen then allegedly told the elderly couple get dressed, took all the phones from the house, and brought them to nearby train tracks, where he shot them.
Roger was shot in the face; Nancy put her hands up, which resulted in injuries to her hands and throat. Prosecutors believe that she survived by playing dead.
The teenager allegedly used a sawed-off shotgun in the crime.
On Aug. 8. Dickerson entered a guilty plea to his charges and now faces three life sentences and an additional 25 years when formally sentenced on November 10, 2020.
