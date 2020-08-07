State, city leaders to attend ‘Conversations at the Monument’ on Aug. 8

FILE - This Tuesday June 27, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday, June 4, 2020 for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file) (Source: Steve Helber)