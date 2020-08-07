State, city leaders to attend ‘Conversations at the Monument’ on Aug. 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After several weeks of unrest, state lawmakers and Richmond leaders will attend “Conversations at the Monument” on Saturday.
The goal of the conversation is to help create a framework for change and policy as lawmakers prepare for the special session.
There will be five “conversations stations” for residents to record their concerns, recommendations and policy ideas.
The following people are scheduled to attend:
- Senator Jennifer McClellan
- Senator Ghazala Hashmi
- Delegate Betsy Carr
- Delegate Dawn Adams
- Delegate Schyler Vanvalkenburg
- Councilmember Mike Jones
- Councilmember Stephanie Lynch
- Councilmember Andreas Addison
- School Board Member Patrick Sapini
- Chief Gerald Smith
- Sherriff Antoinette Irving
- Representation from the Office of the Mayor
- Representation from the Office of the Superintendent
The event will happen rain or shine, beginning at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. at the Robert E. Lee monument. Those who attend are asked to bring a mask.
