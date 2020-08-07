State, city leaders to attend ‘Conversations at the Monument’ on Aug. 8

State, city leaders to attend ‘Conversations at the Monument’ on Aug. 8
FILE - This Tuesday June 27, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday, June 4, 2020 for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file) (Source: Steve Helber)
By Hannah Smith | August 7, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 4:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After several weeks of unrest, state lawmakers and Richmond leaders will attend “Conversations at the Monument” on Saturday.

The goal of the conversation is to help create a framework for change and policy as lawmakers prepare for the special session.

There will be five “conversations stations” for residents to record their concerns, recommendations and policy ideas.

The following people are scheduled to attend:

  • Senator Jennifer McClellan
  • Senator Ghazala Hashmi
  • Delegate Betsy Carr
  • Delegate Dawn Adams
  • Delegate Schyler Vanvalkenburg
  • Councilmember Mike Jones
  • Councilmember Stephanie Lynch
  • Councilmember Andreas Addison
  • School Board Member Patrick Sapini
  • Chief Gerald Smith
  • Sherriff Antoinette Irving
  • Representation from the Office of the Mayor
  • Representation from the Office of the Superintendent

The event will happen rain or shine, beginning at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. at the Robert E. Lee monument. Those who attend are asked to bring a mask.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.