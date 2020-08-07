RPS students to receive school supply kits for school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools students will be receiving, ‘Reopen With Love’ kits to kick-off the school year.
Each student will receive a kit that includes all the supplies and subject-specific materials they will need.
The school district is making sure all students get their kits before the start of the school year but also recognizes there may be shipping delays due to COVID-19, as well as increased demand for the items within the kits.
To see a full list on what will be inside the kits, click here.
