Remaining Innsbrook events for 2020 canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Innsbrook Foundation announced the remaining signature events for 2020 have been canceled.
The canceled events include:
- Innsbrook Taste of Virginia
- All Innsbrook After Hours concerts
- Innsbrook’s Pumpkin Palooza
“Unfortunately, due to the health risks associated with the novel Coronavirus/COVID-19 and current restrictions on social gatherings, we have made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 event season,” Yvonne Mastromano, Executive Director of the Innsbrook Foundation, said in a statement.
Innsbrook is excited to announce the reworking of the FIDO5K event into a virtual event to encourage wellness, outdoor activities and fun with your fluffy companions.
The Innsbrook Foundation says more information will be available on this event soon.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.