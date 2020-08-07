Rain floods roads across Central Virginia after more heavy rain; drivers rescued

Specific factors that can lead to flooding are listed here: http://www.richmondgov.com/PublicUtilities/floodplain.aspx . While rain events are out of our control, we can prepare in anticipation of them and do our best to mitigate impacts. As DPU Director Calvin Farr spoke to at the Mayor’s press briefing on Monday, DPU was actively cleaning storm drains in areas prone to flooding last week and was prepared to respond to flooded inlets or drains.