Petersburg schools’ Superintendent presents more details on reopening

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - During the presentation, Petersburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Pitre-Martin, will be highlighting the big takeaways from updated details on the reopening plan.
The remote learning day schedule will be five and a half hours long, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m. for students.
Teachers will be online and ready to teach by 8:15 a.m.
Families and students will receive learning kits, workbooks, and technology to support the remote learning environment.
Additionally, families will receive weekly newsletters supporting social and emotional learning.
Board members discussed what the work week would look like for teachers as well as 10-month and 12-month employees.
The Superintendent recommended that teachers and ten month employees practice the hybrid model of being in the school buildings two days a week just as 12-month employees began doing at the beginning of July when they returned to work.
