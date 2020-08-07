News to Know for Aug. 7: Flooding across central Va.; Missing 2-year-old; Freeman High retires nickname; Emergency SNAP benefits available; Tax-free weekend

These photos are taken by NBC12 staff and NBC12 viewers of flooding and storm damage across Central Virginia on Aug. 6, 2020. (Source: NBC12 and NBC12 Viewers)
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 7, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 6:28 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before heading out the door to shop (and shop safely) during Virginia’s tax-free weekend, here are some our top headlines for the day.

Be Prepared, More Rain Is Coming...

Mostly dry afternoon ahead with another rain & storm chance tonight. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s.

Lower chance for rain & storms tonight

Flooding Across The Region

Heavy rainfall on Thursday evening once again caused flooding problems across Central Virginia.

Several flood warnings and advisories were prompted throughout the evening as heavy rain fell throughout the region for the third day in a row.

Crews were to rescue those from a flooded apartment in Chesterfield.
Redbridge Road flooding.

Police had to shut down a portion of the roadway behind the Kroger in North Chesterfield so they could get to residents at the Cloverleaf Townhome Apartments who were in need of dire help.

Chesterfield Debris Removal

Chesterfield County residents can discard vegetative debris for free this week, as the area cleans up the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The fee is waived at the Northern and Southern Area Convenience Centers through Sunday, August 9.

Search For 2-Year-Old

Richmond police say a two-year-old is missing. The mother of the child is wanted for parental abduction.

On July 16 in the 1100 block of Cypress Street, Erica Jones, 26, was last seen when she picked up Kamill Jones, 2, from family members.

Erica Jones, 26, was last seen when she picked up Kamill Jones, 2, from family members.

She was due to return Kamill to family members on July 18 but has not returned, police say.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-6870 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Freeman Retires Nickname

After a comprehensive review, Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County will be retiring its “Rebels” nickname.

A committee made up of community members, students and staff recommended the name change after looking at community input in June and July. The review process generated more than 2,000 comments.

School administration will now work with the community to choose a new nickname in the coming months.

SNAP Benefits Available To Virginians

Virginians on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will once again receive emergency benefits during the month of August.

The emergency benefits are part of the Virginia Department of Social Services’ continued effort to help Virginians meet their needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

The allotments will be automatically loaded on the EBT cards. Those who are eligible should have the extra benefits on Sunday, Aug. 16.

For more information, click here.

Tax-Free Weekend Starts Today!

Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday will take place from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9.

During this time, customers can purchase qualifying items free of Virginia’s combined state and local tax, which is 5.3%. Any other regional taxes, which vary, are also waived.

Tax-free items can also be purchased in-store, online, mail or telephone.

Final Thought

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself - George Bernard Shaw

