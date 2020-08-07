More than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate increases slightly

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 99,189 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 1,307 case increase since Friday. (Source: VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 10:14 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 99,189 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 1,307 case increase since Friday.

The state total stands at 2,322 deaths with 8,332 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,219,165 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.5 percent - which is a slight increase from Friday at 7.3 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.

Four new outbreaks were reported on Saturday; the total number is now 685. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.

A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,028 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,603 healthcare workers.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 4,350 cases, 227 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
  • Henrico: 3,839 cases, 333 hospitalizations, 184 deaths
  • Richmond: 3,132 cases, 299 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
  • Hanover: 641 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 32 deaths
  • Petersburg: 507 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
  • Goochland: 161 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.

