JMU suspends fall football

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - James Madison has suspended its 2020 fall football season, the school announced on Friday.
The athletic department release cited nationwide developments over the course of the week and the impending cancellation of the NCAA FCS Championships as factors in the decision. The department will now shift its focus to exploring a spring football season.
The CAA postponed the fall football season on July 17, though left programs the option of scheduling out-of-conference opponents and compiling a schedule. The Dukes planned to do so, as long as an FCS championship would be in the plans.
The NCAA Board of Governors issued updated guidance on August 5, including measures for each division to make its own decisions on championships and criteria for at least 50 percent of eligible institutions to compete in order to sponsor a championship. As of Friday afternoon, greater than 50 percent of FCS institutions have postponed their fall football season, according to the release.
Richmond and William & Mary have also postponed fall football. Virginia, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, VMI and Liberty still plan to compete in the fall as of Friday.
