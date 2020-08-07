Hopewell to give out PPE kits citywide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell will be giving out personal protective equipment kits to all of its citizens.
City workers will be going door-to-door to give out cloth face coverings, hand sanitizer and printed resource materials.
“The program’s focus is to make supplies and resources available to all Hopewell residents, ensuring that vulnerable populations and underserved areas are not excluded,” a release said.
The distribution will start the week of Aug. 10 and continue until completed. Specific neighborhood distribution will be announced each day on the city’s social media platforms.
Most of the PPE kits will be given out on foot, so drivers are asked to be careful in neighborhoods when the kits are being given out.
The program is made possible by the state’s Health Equity Program, in addition to the city’s procurement of needed supplies.
PPE kits will not be delivered to homes with “No Trespassing/Private Property” signage, off-leash animals or other safety concerns. Kits will be left on gates at homes with fencing and special arrangements are being made for apartment complexes with restricted access.
If you don’t get a PPE kit due to one fo those reasons, you can call the Hopewell Recreation and Parks Department at (804) 541-2353 or email recandparks@hopewellva.gov. You can also request more face coverings and ask questions using the same contact information.
