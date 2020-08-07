Goodwill offering affordable prices on back-to-school items

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Goodwill announced that the company will be offering affordable prices for back-to-school items during Virginia’s tax-free weekend.
As many area school systems kick off their virtual or hybrid school year, students will begin participating in online classes and adjusting to a new normal.
Items such as desks and office equipment, recycled computers and other electronics will have discounted prices.
In addition to discounted furniture and electronics necessary for virtual learning, Goodwill is the go-to spot for your student’s back-to-school wardrobe.
“With the sudden economic downturn due to COVID-19, we know that many families may not be able to spend as much this year on back-to-school items,” Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia COO Bill Carlson said. “Goodwill provides shoppers upcycled items at a fraction of the cost, making us the perfect place to shop.”
Money spent in Goodwill stores ensures that the nonprofit can continue to change lives and help individuals help themselves through the power of work.
Goodwill stores open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
