Forecast: Lower chance for rain & storms tonight

Rain won't be as widespread as Thursday, but it could still trigger flash flood watches/warnings

By Sophia Armata | August 7, 2020 at 4:06 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 4:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly dry afternoon ahead with another rain & storm chance tonight. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs near 90. Nicest day this week!

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms possible late in day. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows in the in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows low 70s, highs near 90 (Rain Chance 40%)

