Falwell agrees to leave of absence request from Liberty Board of Trustees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jerry Falwell, Jr. has agreed to a Liberty University Board of Trustees request that he “take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University,” according to the school.
This move is effective immediately.
The move came the day Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) Tweeted about Falwell’s needing to step down.
Falwell has come under fire in recent months for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding students being on campus.
