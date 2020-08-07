‘Eagle Whisperer’ with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office helps release rescued eagles

It was another success story for the so-called “eagle whisperer” with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, releasing two bald eagles back into the wild. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Smith | August 7, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 7:32 PM

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was another success story for the so-called “eagle whisperer” with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, releasing two bald eagles back into the wild.

Sergeant Anthony McCall helped rescue two young bald eagles back in May after they fell out of their nest during a storm.

After they were treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, McCall was there Thursday as the birds were released back into the wild.

Here is video of the eagle release this morning along Aquia Creek. This makes 19 eagles that Sgt McCall has rescued in his 13 years with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division. Thank you Sgt McCall, the Wildlife Center of Virginia and the residents that reported the eagles back in May!

In his 13 years with the sheriff’s office animal control division, McCall has helped rescue 19 bald eagles.

