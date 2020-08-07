‘Eagle Whisperer’ with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office helps release rescued eagles

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was another success story for the so-called “eagle whisperer” with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, releasing two bald eagles back into the wild.
Sergeant Anthony McCall helped rescue two young bald eagles back in May after they fell out of their nest during a storm.
After they were treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, McCall was there Thursday as the birds were released back into the wild.
In his 13 years with the sheriff’s office animal control division, McCall has helped rescue 19 bald eagles.
