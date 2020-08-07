Ashland police see rise in overdoses, urge residents to be cautious

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Ashland are urging residents to be cautious since they’ve seen an increase in overdoses in 2020 compared to this time last year.
According to police, officers have responded to two sudden deaths of young adults in the past 36 hours, both of which they say appear to be opioid overdoses.
“So far in 2020, we have seen ten non-fatal overdoses and four fatal overdoses. This is a significant increase over past years’ data comparisons,” police said on Facebook.
If you, a family member or a friend is suffering from an addiction, officers are urging residents to seek help and learn more about resources on Opioid Solutions’ website.
“In the midst of COVID-19 and social justice concerns in our country, we as a community cannot ignore the continuing opioid epidemic,” said Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman. “APD is continuing to investigate these incidents in hopes to hold the sources of these substances accountable and bring them to justice. I offer my condolences and prayers of comfort to the family and friends of those who passed way too soon.”
