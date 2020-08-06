Virginia, Virginia Tech release 2020 football schedules

GREENSBORO, NC (WWBT)- The ACC released its 2020 football schedule on Thursday morning, and Virginia and Virginia Tech will meet for their earliest match-up since 1987.
The Cavaliers and Hokies are scheduled to clash at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg on September 19. This is the first time the rivals will face off in September since that 1987 campaign, which was Frank Beamer's first season at Virginia Tech. It's the first time the Commonwealth Clash match-up won't be played on Thanksgiving weekend since 2005.
UVA kicks off its season on Friday, September 11, hosting VMI. This marks it's lone non-conference opponent of the year. The Hokies, meanwhile, kick off on September 12 at home against NC State. Their lone non-ACC foe will be Liberty, which visits Blacksburg on November 7.
Each team gets two open dates and the ACC Championship game will be held on December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Virginia 2020 schedule:
- Sept. 11 (Friday)- vs. VMI
- Sept. 19- @ Virginia Tech
- Oct. 3- @ Clemson
- Oct. 10- vs. NC State
- Oct. 17- @ Wake Forest
- Oct. 24- @ Miami
- Oct. 31- vs. North Carolina
- Nov. 7- vs. Louisville
- Nov. 14- vs. Duke
- Nov. 28- @ Florida State
- Dec. 5- vs. Boston College
Virginia Tech 2020 schedule:
- Sept. 12- vs. NC State
- Sept. 19- vs. Virginia
- Oct. 3- @ Duke
- Oct. 10- @ North Carolina
- Oct. 17- vs. Boston College
- Oct. 24- @ Wake Forest
- Oct. 31- @ Louisville
- Nov. 7- vs. Liberty
- Nov 14- vs. Miami
- Nov. 21- @ Pittsburgh
- Dec. 5- vs. Clemson