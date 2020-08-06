Venture Richmond, Richmond Public Art Commission awarded $25k grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Venture Richmond and the City of Richmond Public Art Commission have been jointly awarded a $25,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative.
Out of the 200 cities who applied, Richmond was one of only 16 grant-award recipients.
Mayor Levar Stoney announced Richmond’s project consists of three conceptual elements that will transform the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook Road in the Arts District/Jackson Ward neighborhood: a pedestrian plaza, an intersection mural and a parklet.
The growing coalition of project partners consist of:
- ART 180
- Big Secret
- The City of Richmond
- Gallery 5
- Vanderbilt Properties
- Venture Richmond
- Walter Parks Architects
Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative supports cities using art and community engagement to improve street safety and revitalize public space.
The public engagement process is kicking off with an online survey designed to better educate the community about the project and gather feedback from the public on the design for each of the proposed elements of the project.
Community members are encouraged to take the survey here.
