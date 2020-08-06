UVA rolls out new COVID-19 symptom tracker app, daily use mandatory to step foot on grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students will have more responsibilities if they return to grounds this fall.
UVA is introducing a new coronavirus symptom tracking app called HOOS Health Check, developed by the Charlottesville-based software development company WillowTree. All faculty, staff, and students must use it to every day and receive a “green light” before they can step foot on grounds for classes or activities.
“This is part of the compliance agreement that students will enter into when they decide to return to grounds,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said.
The HOOS Health Check app will prompt students and staff to report any sort of symptoms related to COVID-19. “We’re asking students, faculty, and staff to get into a rhythm where before you come to grounds every day you spend a moment thinking about your health,” Coy said.
UVA hopes this will fast-track the response if a student is feeling sick. “It will be an opportunity to connect people quickly with resources, healthcare resources, testing resources, and things they may need,” Coy said.
This raises a relevant question: How will UVA know that every student will tell the truth on the app? Unfortunately, they won’t know for certain. That’s why UVA is encouraging everyone to police each other.
“We’re hoping that there’s an expectation that people will speak out,” Coy said.
Coy says there may be exceptions if a student forgets to use the app once or twice. “But if people flagrantly refuse to use this then there are enforcement mechanisms in our policy to make sure that people are complying,” he added.
When asked about those enforcement mechanisms, Coy says disciplinary action depends on many factors. “There’s no one size fits all,” he said. “This is something that is going to vary based on the severity or the frequency of offenses.”
Coy encourages students who may not respect the new responsibilities to opt for virtual instruction.
“It is possible for students who don’t want to comply with these standards or who don’t think that they can, to take their classes online from home, stay on academic track, and sidestep these expectations,” he said.
The app is not available to download until Monday, August 10.
HOOS Health Check will also include a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDWISE contact tracing app that students can also use to protect themselves and others.
