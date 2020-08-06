Teen taken to hospital after accidentally shooting himself

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 14-year-old has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself.
On Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., a 14-year-old teenager was playing with a group of friends in the woods at the dead end of Accommodation Street when he found a pistol.
Police say the victim accidentally shot himself in his left hand, which caused a non-life-threatening injury.
The victim eventually told an adult an hour after the incident happened.
The teen’s mother drove him to Richmond Community Hospital where Richmond police were notified.
