Randolph-Macon College delays in-person fall classes for two weeks

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) has decided to delay in-person classes for the fall semester for two weeks, in an effort to bring students back to campus safely amid the pandemic.
In an online letter to students, parents and families, college president Robert R. Lindgren said the changes come after hearing from the R-MC community, and after submitting its reopening plan to the State Council on Higher Education in July.
“Our commitment is to make the health of R-MC students, staff, faculty, and our surrounding community our foremost principle. As we review the most recent trends in case counts across the state of Virginia and the United States, we see virus indicators moving in the wrong direction, and growing concerns about access to testing supplies,” said Lindgren.
In addition to the two-week delay for in-person classes, R-MC will also phase students’ return to campus over a two-week period, allowing more time to slowly and safely bring students back to campus.
R-MC also announced changes to on-campus life. Students will be limited to entering their own residence hall and room, and they must wear a mask when outside their own room.
Dining services will rely significantly on Grab-and-Go options and seating will be limited. In-person campus events and activities will be limited and require screening, masking, physical distancing, and often, prior RSVPs. The Brock Recreation Center will be open but have limited access and activities available.
There will be no NCAA-sponsored athletic contests nor will intramurals or group sports (e.g. pickup basketball) be permitted.
Student Health Services, including Counseling Services, will take place primarily via telehealth. In-person COVID-19 testing will be available. Students will be temporarily removed from their on-campus housing in the event of isolation or quarantine, either to return home or in special quarantine housing arranged by the College.
The College is also requiring all students who will be on campus, including both residential and commuter students, to sign an Assumption of Risk form which formalizes the requirements outlined on the Protect the Hive website and acknowledges that changes to those requirements may be required.
To read Lindgren’s full letter and all of R-MC’s changes, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.