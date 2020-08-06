Police: Two-year-old missing; Mother wanted for parental abduction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a two-year-old is missing. The mother of the child is wanted for parental abduction, according to police.
On July 16 in the 1100 block of Cypress Street, Erica Jones, 26, was last seen when she picked up Kamill Jones, 2, from family members.
She was due to return Kamill to family members on July 18 but has not returned, police say.
According to police, Jones does not have legal custody of Kamill Jones.
Jones is approximately 5′3″ and weights about 200 pounds.
Police say they may still be in the area.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-6870 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.