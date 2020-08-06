Police: Suspect who died after hit-and-run identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the suspect who died after being involved in a hit-and-run has been identified.
Police say a victim was sitting in traffic in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike when Vollie J. Fountain Sr., 65, cut across several lanes and hit the victim’s car.
Fountain fled the scene in a Dodge Durango and the victim followed him.
According to police, Fountain drove up the driveway of an apartment complex on Coalter Street, went off the road and then crashed into a tree.
Fountain was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The investigation is on-going.
