Police: Suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the suspect in a hit-and-run has died.
Police say the victim was sitting in traffic on Mechanicsville Turnpike when a man cut across several lanes and hit his car.
The offender fled the scene and the victim followed him.
According to police, the suspect drove up the driveway of an apartment complex on Coalter Street, went off the road and then crashed into a tree.
The unidentified offender, a 65-year-old man, was transported to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.