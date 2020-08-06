Police searching for masked armed robber

Ashland police are searching for a masked armed robber who got away with cigarettes and cash. (Source: Ashland Police - Facebook)
By Hannah Smith | August 6, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 9:38 PM

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland police are searching for a masked armed robber who they say got away with cigarettes and cash.

Police said the Circle K convenience store along East Patrick Henry Road was robbed on Aug. 4 around 2 a.m.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a mask, sunglasses and displayed a firearm when the person went inside the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashland Police Department at (804) 798-1227 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

