Police charge alleged MS-13 members with trafficking teen

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have charged 11 alleged members and associates of the MS-13 street gang with sex trafficking and other charges after they say a 13-year-old runaway was repeatedly beaten with a baseball bat and forced into prostitution in northern Virginia.
Charges were unsealed Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria.
An FBI affidavit says the 13-year-old girl ran away from a group home in Fairfax in August 2018 with a 16-year-old friend who was connected to MS-13.
The 13-year-old was recovered a few months later.
She told authorities she was twice beaten on her backside and legs with a baseball bat and that she could barely walk after the beatings.
