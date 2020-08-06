Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia; health dept. blames sharp increase on data backlog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 97,882 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday - a 2,015 case increase since Thursday.
VDH officials said in a release that the sharp increase is due to a data backlog from earlier in the week, with Friday’s figure including information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday.
The department says the issue was fixed late Thursday.
The state total stands at 2,317 deaths with 8,281 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,313,693 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.3 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Eleven new outbreaks were reported on Friday; the total number is now 681. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 14,926 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,543 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,283 cases, 224 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Henrico: 3,811 cases, 331 hospitalizations, 184 deaths
- Richmond: 3,112 cases, 296 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Hanover: 637 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 32 deaths
- Petersburg: 506 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 159 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.