One person dead in hit-and-run crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person has died after a hit-and-run crash.
The hit-and-run occurred when a man in a white Dodge cut across lanes and struck a victim who was sitting in traffic in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The offender fled the scene and the victim followed him.
The offender drove up the driveway to apartments located in the 1300 block of Coalter Street, exited the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The unidentified offender, a 65-year-old man, was transported to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.