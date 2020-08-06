News to Know for Aug. 6: Explosion in Emporia; Teen accidentally shoots self; Flash flooding in Richmond; Woman dies in emergency custody; Rapid testing in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
All of Central VA has a low end risk of seeing a severe thunderstorm this evening*
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s.
A propane tank explosion in Emporia sent at least two people to the hospital Wednesday night.
At least two people were taken to VCU Medical Center, and one was treated for second-degree burns.
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Police say one person has died after a hit-and-run crash.
The hit-and-run occurred when a man in a white Dodge cut across lanes and struck a victim who was sitting in traffic in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The unidentified offender, a 65-year-old man, was transported to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a 14-year-old has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself.
The victim eventually told an adult an hour after the incident happened.
The teen’s mother drove him to Richmond Community Hospital where Richmond police were notified.
Storms moving through the Richmond area on Wednesday evening caused flash flooding across the city. A flash flood warning was in effect for north central Chesterfield County, south central Hanover County, central Henrico County and the City of Richmond.
Streets such as Mosby, R and Dock Street were flooded.
Crews rescued a family, including a child, from their vehicle after it became stuck in floodwaters near Mosby Court.
Fortunately, the child and family are OK.
Dominion Energy reports that the company has restored power to over 80% of its customers following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.
The company has more than 7,000 workers dedicated to restoration, including equipment and crews hard at work from Dominion Energy South Carolina offices, as well as from utilities as far away as Oklahoma.
The vast majority of impacted customers should have power by end-of-day Thursday, with those impacted by more severe damage restored by end-of-day Friday.
Chesterfield police said the death of a woman experiencing a mental health crisis is being investigated after she was taken into emergency custody.
The woman was taken by Chesterfield County Fire & EMS to Richmond Community Hospital.
While being treated at the hospital, police said her condition “deteriorated rapidly” and she died around 5 p.m.
Richmond police are investigating the woman’s death and Chesterfield police are assisting the investigation.
Virginia will join several other states in an agreement to expand rapid COVID-19 testing, according to an announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday.
Multiple states will enter formal discussions to purchase 500,000 rapid tests per state.
Northam says that this agreement will demonstrate to private manufacturers that there is a significant demand to scale up production of these tests.
State lawmakers will be holding a third day of public hearings on police reform.
Topics during this hearing will include no-knock warrants, civilian review boards and use of force.
The hearing will take place on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Richmond Public Schools will be holding another discussion on the police department’s role in city schools.
The discussion will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 and will feature a panel of community advocates and teachers.
