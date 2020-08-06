New Kent County parents to choose between two fall school learning options

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County school leaders will let parents choose how their kids get back to learning this fall.
During Wednesday night’s school board meeting, officials unanimously voted to give parents the choice between two options for fall instruction.
The “hybrid” option has students alternating days at-school and at-home, Monday through Thursday. Fridays will be at-home learning for all students.
The “virtual” option has students learning from home five days per week, with live real-time instruction from teachers.
School board officials said they considered New Kent’s rural location, so at-home learning will not be solely internet-based. Paper packets will be provided.
