NASCAR returns to Richmond in September with four races

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- All three national series will visit Richmond Raceway for racing September 10-12, NASCAR announced on Thursday. One truck race, two Xfinity events and the Cup race will highlight the weekend, which will culminate with a double-header on Saturday.
Once again, the Monster Cup playoffs go through the Action Track, as the second event of the postseason hits the short track. Green flag will drop on September 12 at 7:30PM. The track's spring weekend was postponed due to COVID-19. Martin Truex Jr. has won the last two Cup races at Richmond.
Richmond will host it’s regular September Xfinity Series race on September 11 at 7:00 p.m. The additional Xfinity Series race will combine with the Cup Playoff race for a doubleheader on Saturday 2:30PM. That event was realigned from Michigan International Speedway.
The Gander Trucks will conclude their regular season with a return to Richmond for the first time since 2005 on September 10 at 8:00PM. This is officially the rescheduled date of the postponed spring race that was set to run at the venue on May 8.
Richmond hosted the Gander Trucks for the first 11 years of the series from 1995-2005. The first Gander Trucks race at Richmond was a photo finish between Terry Labonte and Geoffrey Bodine on September 7, 1995. Mike Skinner is a two-time winner at Richmond with wins in 1996 as well as the last Gander Trucks race in 2005.
The September 10 truck race will be televised on FS1, while NBC Sports Network will carry the weekend's other three races.
A decision on fans is yet to come. Richmond Raceway sets 51,000 fans, and details are being worked out as to if fans can attend and if so, how many.