3 men charged with driving ATVs, crashing into vehicle in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged three men with operating All-Terrain Vehicles recklessly - including hitting a vehicle - throughout Richmond Tuesday night.
Officers were notified of the off-road vehicles being driven throughout the city and around the circle on Monument Avenue and responded to the area.
One of the men ended up hitting a vehicle after police say he drove into the intersection of Semmes and Cowardin Avenues without stopping.
The following have been charged:
- Kendell J. Bright has been charged with reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and operative an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the roadway.
- Jaylend G. Powell has been charged with attempt to elude, reckless driving, operative an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the roadway, and fleeing scene of accident.
- Andrew H. Logan has been charged with reckless driving, driving on revoked operator’s license, and open alcohol container.
“The Department reminds everyone that it is against state law to operate unregistered and/or off-road vehicles on a public roadway,” said RPD in a release. “When driven recklessly, these vehicles put the public at risk and can cause serious injuries.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.