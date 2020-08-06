High school in Henrico retiring ‘Rebels’ nickname

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - After a comprehensive review, Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County will be retiring its “Rebels” nickname.
A committee made up of community members, students and staff recommended the name change after looking at community input in June and July. The review process generated more than 2,000 comments.
School administration will now work with the community to choose a new nickname in the coming months.
“Following several months of listening, dialogue, and careful reflection with the help of a thoughtful and passionate committee, there is no need to wait,” said Douglas Freeman Principal John Marshall, in an email to the school community. “It is clear that now is the time to retire the ‘Rebels’ mascot, to leave it as a part of our history and not carry it into our future. We will adopt a new symbol that better represents our school as a forward-thinking, inclusive, welcoming place for all students.”
Once a new mascot is picked, the school will hold a “spirit-wear swap” where students can trade in Rebels gear for items with the new nickname.
Marshall also announced the creation of “Freeman Forward Fund,” which will “build school culture and support long-term efforts to promote inclusivity and innovation.” Donations to this fund can be made, HERE.
Henrico Schools isn’t the only division retiring Confederate-related names in the Central Virginia region. Hanover County Public Schools voted last month to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, along with the mascots.
