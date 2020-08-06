Henrico teacher gives virtual learning a practice run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County teacher gives virtual learning a practice run weeks ahead of the 2020-2021 school year starting.
Kathy Woodard, a fifth grade teacher at Echo Lake Elementary School, decided to hold a distance learning day for a group of 23 rising fifth graders on July 22.
“[They were] from 13 different schools across Henrico County,” Woodard said. “So that was pretty exciting because these kids really didn’t know each other, they got to meet each other.”
From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. these students went through the routine of what a typical school day may look like come the fall.
However, Woodard said students will not stare at a screen the whole day.
“We had lunch time, we had brain breaks and movement breaks in between each subject,” she added. “I tried to think about the same kind of things I do in my physical classroom; activities that would really engage the kids.”
That included picking leaves from trees near their home and identifying them during science class, using common household items to measure volume during math class, and even a virtual field trip!
“We have to remember as teachers that we’ve got this,” Woodard said. “We know how to engage kids; we know how to show them that we care about them.”
The practice run was even brought up by a parent during the public comment section of the Henrico County Public School Board work session on July 23. That was the day the school board voted unanimously to start the first nine weeks of school online.
“My son has severe attention issues; he was able to stay engaged,” said the parent. “It can work!”
“The teaching day actually went really well,” Woodard said. “I did make some mistakes, but that was part of what the whole purpose was, so I could make mistakes during the summer and not make those mistakes on the real first day of school.”
Meanwhile, Woodard said there has been positive reaction among fellow teachers in her “HCPS Back to School Safely” group.
“They were really excited to see someone who had done an entire day of virtual teaching and lived to tell the tale,” she added.
HCPS teachers will have the choice of whether they wish to teach virtually from their homes or virtually from inside their classrooms.
“I think it’s wonderful that they have that choice,” Woodard said. “I do have an immune-compromised daughter, so that’s one reason why I’ve decided to teach from home. Honestly, I’ve found I have everything I need to teach right there at my fingertips with the worldwide web and all the tools I have.”
Woodard also posted a summary of how the day went for other teachers and parents to read through.
“For me it was incredibly fun to teach an entire day of school again, because I haven’t done it since March 13,” she said. “I’ve been teaching in the spring but not getting to be with those kids and helping them learn all day long. That was really exciting for me.”
Henrico County Public Schools is expected to release more information on its predominantly virtual back to learning plans next week.
