Henrico County School Board hosting two virtual town halls

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County School Board will be hosting two virtual town hall meetings today.
The first town hall will start at 10 a.m. and will cover topics such as students’ ideas for effective virtual learning and keeping students engaged.
The second meeting will take place today at 2 p.m. and will allow students to talk about the fall virtual learning plans.
All students are invited to attend and can ask questions during the meeting.
All students are invited to attend and can ask questions during the meeting.
