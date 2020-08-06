Heavy rainfall causes flooding across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rainfall on Thursday evening has once again caused flooding problems across Central Virginia.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for north central Chesterfield County, west central Henrico County and the City of Richmond and is in effect until 9 p.m.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS said multiple apartments were flooded in the 6900 block of Starview Court. Fire officials confirmed they are working to evacuate several units at an apartment building.
Officials said the bottom floor of one apartment building has minor flooding with two inches inside, but that could rise with more rain expected.
Chesterfield County officials confirmed that the following locations are closed due to high water:
- 9000 Redbridge Road
- North Pinetta Drive and Brucewood Drive
- Lucks Lane and Courthouse Road
An NBC12 viewer sent us the video below of flooding along Old Carrollton Road in Chesterfield County.
A tree down on Jahnke Road has caused it to close near the Chippenham Parkway.
Here is a look at storm damage across Central Virginia:
The city’s Department of Public Utilities said that it had cleaned out flood-prone drains and inlets in the city prior to Isaias’ arrival. Crews had been cleaning out more flooded drains as of Thursday, and a department spokesperson says that DPU has responded to 100 flood calls this week so far.
NBC12 has crews checking out multiple locations around the area where there are reports of flooding. Stay with NBC12 as more updates become available.
